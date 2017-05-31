Somalia: Galmudug and Puntland Ink Further Peace Agreement

Puntland and Galmudug has signed another peace agreement in Adado town following the inauguration of the new Galmudug President Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf on Monday.

The President of Jubbaland Ahmed Madobe and Somalia's Interior Minister Abdi Farah Sa'eed Juha were present at the signing of the peace deal aimed at ending the long-running conflict.

Galmudug and Puntland leaders agreed to form a joint peace committee tasked with the implementation of the accord that seeks solution for the violence-riddled Galkayo town.

Puntland and Galmudug forces had been fighting for the control of the city, and engaged deadly battles in the past two years which forced thousands of people to flee their houses.