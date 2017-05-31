Dar es Salaam — The government of Tanzania in partnership with the World Bank, United Kingdom Department for International Development (DfID) and other development stakeholders will tomorrow meet in a three-day conference to discuss issues related to control of climate-related risks.

A press statement released by the World Bank today reveals that during the meeting a new program dubbed 'Tanzania Urban Resilience Programme' will be launched to facilitate urban resilience and green urban development in Dar es Salaam.

The conference aims at improving Tanzania's resilience to climate risk since in East Africa, Tanzania bears the heaviest burden as the most flood-affected country in the region.

Dar es Salaam in particular, as the largest and fastest growing East African metropolitan area, its infrastructure assets of approximately USD5.3 billion (Sh11, 819 trillion) are at risk of projected flood impact due to climate change.

Among other things the conference will look at risk identification, risk reduction, and disaster preparedness and emergency management. The conference will include a high-level regional symposium on "Greening Africa's Cities: Enhancing the relationship between Urbanization, Environmental Assets, and Ecosystem Services."

The symposium will look at the impact of urbanization on the environment in Africa and measures that can be undertaken to promote a more harmonious relationship between the built and natural environments within African cities.