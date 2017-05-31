Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

SportPesa mega jackpot winners Florence Machogu, Geoffrey Keitany and Daniel Rono pose with dummy cheques for Sh37 million in Nairobi on May 30, 2017. The three were joint winners of a SportPesa mega jackpot of Sh111,176,374.

A General Service Unit officer and a 60-year-old primary school teacher were among three winners of the last week's SportPesa mega jackpot worth Sh111 million.

The three all correctly predicted the outcome of 17 football matches, and therefore shared the cash prize and were each presented with cheques of Sh37,058,791 Tuesday in Nairobi.

The three are Florence Machogu, a teacher and mother of six, Geoffrey Keitany, a GSU officer based in Baringo County and Daniel Rono.

Machogu, 60, becomes the oldest woman to have won the jackpot so far and only the third woman to have won the lucrative jackpot which was launched in September last year.

Having received her cheque, Machogu promptly declared that she will take a break from teaching to pursue business. "I am not very conversant with how the internet works so I usually buy newspapers, look at the odds and place my bets offline," she said yesterday in Nairobi.

CAUSED LAUGHTER

Keitany caused laughter during the cheque presentation ceremony Tuesday when he asked those in attendance to pray for him so he continues winning bets.

"I started betting in 2014 and since then I think I've used about Sh30,000 in total. I was introduced to betting by my elder brother. I will not quit my job but I will continue betting," he said.

The SportPesa jackpot incorporates 17 matche and starts from Sh10 million. This amount goes up every week until one or more gamers make correct predictions on the outcome of all the 17 games.