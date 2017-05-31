East Africa: Undertake Education Reform Regionally

column

Two years ago, the governments of Tanzania and Kenya signed a prisoner exchange programme that allows the two countries to exchange persons of one nationality who have been sentenced to jail in the other country.

Fair enough, as it makes sense that if a Kenyan in sentenced to serve six years in Segerea or Mbeya prison, the cost of the family travelling from Kenya regularly to go and see their relation can be a deterrent.

In similar circumstances and knowing that we are all potential prisoners, if a Tanzanian is jailed in Kisumu and has a family in, say, Momba on the southern tip of Tanzania, the cost of travelling to the Kenyan lakeside city may prohibit even his closest relatives from paying him a visit.

We can also assume that that the two governments have statistics on the number of nationals of their nationals jailed on each other's territories, and that this has partly informed the decision to agree to the prisoner exchange programme. One hopes that the numbers are low, but this may not be the case.

There are costs to be borne by taxpayers of keeping a prisoner behind bars, and a prisoner exchange programme is the least of East Africa's priorities.

Our problems as East Africans will not go away or be resolved just because we are now returning prisoners back to their real owners. It would be much more gratifying to see a food, farming, security, anti-terrorism, pastoralists, tourist or anti-poaching exchange programme.

Our youth are roaming our cities and towns with CVs based on the wrong educational curriculum. We have refused to recognise the fact that Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and even South Sudan experience the same challenges of practicality of our education.

The education we are spoon-feeding our youth has more to do with certification rather than understanding (vyeti na sio uelewa). We are fixated with the English language of our colonizers and forget that the Brits needed clerks, tax collectors, porters and servants, not free thinkers.

We have refused to recognise the fact that blind nationalism has driven our education policies as we continue to believe there is some education in Tanzania that can be superior to that in Kenya and vice versa, while we still want our children to know who the King or Queen of England was in 1952. A lake we share still bears the name of Her Majesty Queen Victoria.

The sprouting of universities like mushrooms has become a matter of pride based on such priorities of our tribe, town, city and region and based not on the technical requirements of the nations.

The majority of our children have no idea who Oscar Kambona, Titi Mohammed, Tom Mboya, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Benedicto Kiwanuka and Field Marshall Okello were.

If they know, then it is skewed, like in the case of Field Marshall Okello, to suit the interests of revisionists. We are in desperate need of new thinking, and this includes the direction we wish to take as independent nations. We have the freedom to think, but how have we used this freedom? If we truly understand our needs of food, shelter and education as priority then we should be looking locally and regionally for lasting solutions.

Prisoner exchanges should be the least of our worries. We need to re-examine how our enduring ethnic, historic and geographic relations are cemented into permanent relationships.

Think about the Kurya and Maasai pastoralists on the borders of Kenya and Tanzania and you immediately see one of those challenges that can only be resolved regionally. These communities occupy land that is similar in nature and face similar challenges as far as availability of water and pasture for their livestock is concerned.

Let's deal with the problems, not symptoms, which cause our youth to be jailed across borders.