Tanzania: Bahari Charity Golf Event Rescheduled

Dar es Salaam — The seventh edition of charity golf tournament courtesy of Rotary Club of Bahari Dar es Salaam, has been pushed back to July 1, Rotarian Saada Juma said yesterday.

The day-long stable ford championship for amateur golfers will take place at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club.

Juma said several reasons are linked to the postponement of the event that was supposed to be held next month.

She said the new date has been carefully selected to attract and motivate some of the participants who would have otherwise missed the event due to their religious commitment. "We need a diversity of competitors in this edition so as to elevate its status and importance of the crucial charity we are targeting", said Juma. This year's projects focus on WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) programmes in Dar es Salaam schools, supplying clean water, toilet facilities and sanitation to promote health and hygiene.

'Availability of water to most of the schools in Dar es Salaam Region has been a huge challenge to meet sanitation needs, culminating to undesirable outbreak of epidemics which we ought to fight against', said Juma on behalf of the Rotary Club.

Juma urged well-wishers to assist in reaching the predetermined charity goals through participating in one of the several sponsorship packages.

Selected holes lined up for premium sponsorship amounting to Sh3 million are par threes number one and ten, par five 15, par fours 16 and 18.

Sponsors will be allowed exclusive branding at main golf holes, inclusion as premium sponsor in promotional materials, online articles and media coverage.

Four players may participate with employees and family members are welcome at standard players' rates.

Standard sponsorship for two million shillings that will provide the sponsors with branding of a golf hole.