30 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mama Samia to Visit Butiama On Environment Day

By Beldina Nyakeke

Musoma — Vice President Samia Suluhu is expected to have a five-day visit in Mara region from June 3, whereby among other things she will officiate the World Environment Day commemorations that will be held in Butiama district.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Mara regional commissioner Dr Charles Mlingwa said that Mama Samia will plant trees in commemoration of the Day. The target is to plant more than 1500 trees.

Dr Mlingwa said that the commemorations were expected to start on June 1 this year where minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment) Mr January Makamba is expected to launch the event in Butiama.

