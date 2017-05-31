30 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Over 600 People Diagnosed With Cancer in Zanzibar

By Haji Mtumwa

Zanzibar — Over 600 people have been diagnosed with cancer on the Isles after they had undergone deep examination on the ailment in different parts of Zanzibar.

The Deputy Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Ms Harusi Said Suleiman, made the statement in the ongoing session of the House of Representatives (HoR) at Chukwani, on the outskirts of Zanzibar Town when responding to a question by the Paje Representative, Jaku Hashim Ayoub.

Representative Ayoub had wanted to know the government's plan, through the health ministry, of countering the cancer disease, which is now a problem in society as the number of sufferers had been increasing.

Responding, the health and social welfare deputy minister said her ministry was in a good position of countering the disease including strategizing to find equipment for providing the 'scanning' service to Zanzibar's cancer patients.

Besides that, she said they had made major improvements about establishing a special cancer service unit at Mnazi Mmoja in Zanzibar as the unit had already two specialists.

However, she said they were expecting to increase the number of cancer disease experts at the unit, who will work with those available.

