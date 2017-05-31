Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Unknown Gunmen have shot and killed an electoral delegate in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening, the latest in series of targeted assassinations in the capital over the past 3 months.

The delegate whose name was only released as Madahay was gunned down by two men armed with pistols at Khat market in Mogadishu's Hodon district, according to a witness.

The slain man has participated the election process of Federal MPs from Jubbaland state.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing, but, Al shabaab has threatened early this year to kill all delegates voted for the current lawmakers of the new Parliament.