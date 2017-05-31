Cameroon: South West - Government Offers Tractors to CDC

Plant scientists are generally of the view that there are many edible wild plants but due to their non-domestication,… Read more »

Limbe — The Government has provided 18 new farming tractors to the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC). Inside sources of the CDC revealed that each of the tractors with 75 horsepower was worth some CFA 25 million making the donation an over CFA 450 million worth of an investment by the State. Handing over the equipment last weekend at the CDC's headquarters in Limbe, Fako Division of the South West Region, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER), Henri Eyebe Ayissi, explained that it was to strengthen the corporation that employs some 22.000 Cameroonians coming as the second job provider in Cameroon. The Minister reiterated Government attachment to the CDC with the example of a recent State assistance of CFA five billion meant to rebuild the Corporation whose name the State had just removed from the privatisation list. While promising a judicious use of the tractors, the CDC's General Manager, Franklin Ngoni Njie, recalled the mission of the CDC as the State-owned aggro-industrial establishment created in 1947 to acquire, to develop and to operate extensive plantations of tropical crops. He explained that the Corporation had a total planted area of 42.000 hectares on which they cultivated and produced 18.000 tons of natural rubber, 25.000 tons of palm oil, and 110.000 tons of banana. To achieve these, the CDC disburses CFA 2.2 billion monthly as wage bill for its workforce.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.