31 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Double in Sight for KCCA After Surviving Express Onslaught

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Once again, KCCA is just 90 minutes away from securing the elusive league and Cup double. But like the 2014 scenario showed, it's one thing making the Uganda Cup final and another winning it.

The Uganda Premier League champions denied Express the victory they needed at Wankulukuku in the second leg of the Uganda Cup semifinal will now face West Nile side Paidha in Arua on June 10.

Express, bidding for an 11th record Cup success bowed out fighting but will rue the missed chances by fowards Noah Semakula and Simon Sserunkuma.

"I'm happy we made the final but we wasted eight clear chances (by Vincent Kayizzi, Paul Mucureezi and Derrick Nsibambi)" KCCA manager Mike Mutebi revealed after the match.

He had made a last minute line-up change that saw the late inclusion of experienced goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan for his deputy Douglas Kisembo which paid off when he kept all Express goal bound shots at bay.

"We needed his experience especially when he is the one supposed to start against Rivers United (in the Caf Confederations Cup on Saturday)" Mutebi explained.

Even when they lacked the cutting edge, Express played so well for a team that had contemplated boycotting the match over delayed salary. In fact had versatile midfielder Yayo Lutimba joined the fight with his colleagues, the story would have been different.

Mutebi, sure that the 3-2 first leg win at Lugogo had put his side in the driving seat, used the match to grant 45 minutes playing time to returning playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba yet he reserved time to heap praise on the out of favour winger has his best player on the day.

KCCA, that last hoisted the knockout tourney in 2004.

