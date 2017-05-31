Zambia: Kenyan Pro Andersen Chases Honours in Zambia Open

After making his second cut in Lombard Insurance Classic at Royal Swazi Spa Country Club in Swaziland, South Africa-based Kenyan professional Stefan Andersen travels to Zambia's Copperbelt town of Kitwe for Mopani Zambia Open.

The first round of the Sh15.45 million event being sponsored by Zambia's largest copper mine, the Mopani Redpath Group, is set for Thursday at the 7,012 yards-long par-72 Nkana Golf Club course which hosted the Africa Region Five Amateur golf Championship last month.

Currently ranked in 74th in the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit with an earning of Sh121,541 after playing in four events, Andersen is among a field of 137 players who include 15 local professionals and 10 amateurs.

Before the Lombard Classic on May 19 where he finished in 31st position after firing eight under par 208, Andersen had been struggling to get his form back after missing cut first in the Barclays Kenya Open at Muthaiga, and later on in the Sunshine Tour's Zimbabwe and Zambia Sugar Open where he posted 146 and 152 respectively.

Currently in its best condition, the Nkana Golf Club course has some of the most spectacular holes with lots of water hazards including the par four-18th which many players special those who are not long hitters prefer to lay up their second shots and chip on.

Having played in many more challenging courses in South Africa and the rest of the Southern Africa region, Andersen will have no problem in finding his way to the greens.

Meanwhile back home, Nyali lady captain Joyce Masai fired nett 71 to win the Johnnie Walker sponsored Ladies Medal at Nyali Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

She beat Terry Odoo by two shots as Florence Karimi on 76 nett was third. The Bronze title went to M. Larice on 73, followed by A. Jamal on 76 after a countback with Pauline Gachihi. The guest winner was H.Mugure on 71 nett and Joyce Masai (28) was the best putter.

SUMMARISED WEEKEND GOLF RESULTS

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club; Madison Insurance Golf Day; Overall Winner: Oscar Ikinu 39pts, Men Winner: Charles Kariuki 38 cb Wambugu Ikinu 38, Senior Winner: David Mogere 38; Lady Winner: Annemarie Vellekoop 35. Nines; John Muriithi 22, Nellie Kairu 21. Guest Winner: Ken Waruingi 30pts; Staff Winner: Stanley Karanja 31pts;

At Thika Sports Club; Ananas Mall Golf Day; Overall Winner; Grace Ngamau 41, Men Winner C. Njui 41, Bernard Mutuameri 40, Simon Mburu 39, Guest Winner; Michael Rotich 37 points.