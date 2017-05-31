Uganda: Cranes Enter Busy Period With Resolve

Kampala — The national team will play 11 matches, two of them friendlies, in a space of five months starting June, with more trial games to be confirmed in-between Uganda Cranes last played a match on March 23 this year. But that was only a 1-1 friendly with Kenya in Machakos.

The last competitive match played by the national team came on January 25 in Gabon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, then a 1-1 stalemate with Mali.

Coach Micho Sredojevic's men, like most national teams, have not played a competitive game since.

The wait ends in close to two weeks' time when Uganda embark on yet another major continental qualification.

Uganda open their 2019 Nations Cup qualification with a trip to Cape Verde Islands on June 13, stop overs for friendlies in Ethiopia and Senegal kick-starting what is going to be a busy five months for the national team.

The Cranes, mainly made of local-based played, warmed up for that with a 3-1 victory over a Kitara Select as they completed a tour of the region at the weekend.

SC Villa's Emmanuel Okwi netted a brace and Nelson Senkatuka grabbed the third, with Beckham Musokia getting a consolation for hosts at a fully packed Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Action packed

After Cape Verde next month, a Cranes team comprising of only home-based players will embark on the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan), with back-to-back second round engagements against South Sudan in July.

Should Uganda progress, they will face winners between Tanzania and Rwanda the following month to see if they can qualify for the fourth successive Chan finals that will be held in Kenya January/February 2018.

Once this is out of the way, the big boys will return to even sterner action, with a Fifa 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying trip to Egypt to face the dreaded Pharaohs on August 28 before hosting them a week later.

The Cranes will then wrap their campaign with a home fixture against Ghana and a trip to Congo Brazzaville on October 2 and November 6 respectively.

"It is good we have many matches," Micho told Daily Monitor yesterday, "The players need them. With more friendlies to be confirmed, we may play about 15 matches in five months.

"But for now the focus is on Ethiopia, with 14 players out of the 23 that impressed in Fort Portal candidates to travel, and then Senegal, where KCCA players and Denis Onyango (engaged on continent with their clubs) will join us."

The Cranes will train for a further four days in Senegal after playing the hosts before taking an hour and a half flight to Cape Verde to start yet another Nations Cup dream in two weeks' time.

CRANES ENGAGEMENTS

Afcon 2019 qualification

Friendlies

03 June 2017: Ethiopia vs Uganda

05 June 2017: Senegal vs Uganda

Afcon fixtures

13 June 2017: Cape Verde vs Uganda

27 March 2018: Uganda vs Tanzania

3 Sept 2018: Uganda vs Lesotho

11 Sept 2018: Lesotho vs Uganda

16 Oct 2018: Uganda vs Cape Verde

13 Nov 2018: Tanzania vs Uganda

Chan 2018 qualification (Central-East Zone)

Second round

14 July 2017

South Sudan vs Uganda

21 July 2017

Uganda vs South Sudan

Russia 2018 WC

Upcoming matches

28 Aug 2017: Uganda vs Egypt

02 Sep: Egypt vs Uganda

02 Oct: Uganda vs Ghana

06 Nov: Congo vs Uganda