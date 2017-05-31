31 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Security Tight As Janet Museveni Attends Prof Mukiibi's Requiem Mass

Photo: Damali Mukhaye/Daily Monitor
The First Lady also minister of education, Ms Janet Museveni and the deceased’s daughter Maria Tulina attending his requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral.
By Damali Mukhaye

Security has been tightened at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala where the requiem mass for the fallen educationist Prof Lawrence Mukiibi is underway.

Mukiibi's body has already arrived at the church and the mass has started. Most of the mourners attending the mass are wearing white, in honour of Prof Mukiibi's request.

The First Lady also minister of education, Ms Janet Kataha is also attending the mass as the chief mourner.

The service is being led by Bishop Cardinal Wamala Nsubuga.

Most of the roads to and around the church have been sealed off and access granted to only to mourners going for the mass. Boda Bodas are not allowed to access the church.

