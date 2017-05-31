Gokwe Nembudziya National Assembly member Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena has urged Zanu-PF cadres to be disciplined and united to ensure the revolutionary party wins next year's harmonised elections. Cde Wadyajena, who is also Zanu-PF Youth League secretary for Midlands Province, said cadres should uphold the one centre of power principle and respect the party's disciplinary code to avoid getting themselves into trouble.

He said this on Saturday while addressing party cadres at Nembudziya Primary School where he was officiating during belated Women's Day commemorations.

"We need to be disciplined, united and remain vigilant," he said. "This is the way to win the 2018 general elections.

"You need not be carried away like what has happened to other party cadres some of whom have since resigned in the wake of disciplinary charges against them, while others like our National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere suffered vote of no confidence from Mashonaland Central Province, his home province.

"We must have discipline as party members regardless of what position you have in the party, big or small. I am sure you are aware of what happened to Cde (Eunice) Sandi-Moyo and Cde (Sarah) Mahoka.

"Cde Kasukuwere had a vote of no confidence passed on him by several provinces after his own province had done the same. So, it is important for us to uphold the party principles to avoid unnecessary problems because we want to go into next year's elections united."

Cde Wadyajena implored farmers to sell their cotton to the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, saying it was paying competitive prices.

"Resist the temptation of side-marketing where unscrupulous merchants would come to buy your produce," he said. "Sell your cotton to Cottco, which is a Government arm, which has received support from the State.

"Cotton farmers have received free inputs and it is prudent that you do not let down our President by side-marketing, sell your cotton to Cottco.

"There is also command agriculture being spearheaded by President Mugabe; farmers participated in it voluntarily and we urge you to sell your produce to the Grain Marketing Board to allow Government to recover those inputs advanced to you."

The event was characterised by various entertainment activities and Cde Wadyajena donated rice to villagers, gave exercise books to pupils and paid school fees for some of them.