Egypt to Send U-16 Teams for Zone 5 Qualifiers in Mombasa

Egypt will only field its Under-16 boys and girls' teams for the Fiba Zone Five qualifiers that starts in Mombasa Thursday.

The North Africans withdrew their 3-on-3 junior and senior teams hours to the event.

At the same time, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya teams for the regional championships are already in Mombasa for the four-day event expected to feature Under-16 boys and girls and 3-on-3 junior and senior teams.

Fiba Zone Five secretary general Vitalis Gode Tuesday said the Egyptians, who are expected in Mombasa this morning, did not give any reasons for the last minute withdrawal of the 3-on-3 teams.

"I got a call from Egypt last night (Monday) saying that they will not be presenting their 3-on-3 teams but their Under-16 teams which will arrive Wednesday morning ready for the event," Gode said.

Kenya's teams were the first to arrive in Mombasa on Saturday and have been training daily at KPA Makande Gymnasium which will host the Under-16 Championship, while the 3-on-3 event will be staged at Mama Ngina grounds.

Eagle Wings coach Everlyne Kedogo, Mike Opel of KPA, Jimna Kimani of Agha Khan Academy Mombasa and Justus Akhwesa of Jamhuri High School have been taking the players through their paces and are confident they will perform well.

Speaking at after Tuesday morning's training session, Kedogo said she had whittled down the teams to the required 12 for boys and girls Under-16 and four for the 3-on-3 but pleaded with Fiba to revisit the issue of eligibility which she said had locked out several talented Kenya players.

"I have been forced to drop very good players whom according to Fiba are under age, a very unfortunate situation because I feel it's good to expose the players at the very tender age," Kedogo said.

Fiona Kerubo, Judith Akeyo and Pauline Sandere are among the players who had been selected for the Under-16 but Fiba rejected their names for being under age.

Javan Opiyo, Isha Ali, Lavings Otieno and Alvin Ndaria are some of the boys who have been dropped for the same reasons.

"We want Fiba to relax their rules because locking out such talented players from a youth group championship is unfair and demoralises the athletes some of whom even drop the sport," she said.