Tanzania runner Gabriel Geay has shone in the world of athletics, following his victory at the 39th annual Boulder Boulder citizen's race held early this week in Boulder in the United States.

On Monday, Gaey clocked 29:02.19 to win the 19 kilometer race in men's category of the popular race, which takes place on Memorial Day every year with over 50,000 runners taking part.

The Tanzanian runner defeated second placed U.S Leonard Korir, who recorded 29:02.81 and third place Sam Chelang, who registered 29:07.66 running time.

Other Tanzanians who competed in the race Ismail Juma Gallet settled in 18th place after registering 30:43.99 and his colleague Josephat Joshua Gisemo clocked 30:58.17 to settle in the 20th position.

The event also involved runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Cuba and the hosts United States. For winning the race Gaey has pocketed 8,000 U.S dollars (about 17m/-). The event which involved over 50,000 runners saw Tanzania team settled in the fourth place overall behind U.S. Ethiopia and Eritrea respectively.

By settling in the fourth place the Tanzania team which comprised three runners was awarded U.S dollars 6,000 plus sports gear from Adidas. The runners are expected to jet in Dar as Salaam today according to the Athletic Tanzania (AT).

Meanwhile, another Tanzanian runner Stephano Huche emerged the runner up in the Saint Michel Marathon in France over the weekend, after registering 2:15:26 running time. Huche has also qualified to represent the country in the World Championship scheduled to take place in London in August this year.

The runner joined Alphonce Felix Simbu, Said Makula, Fabian Joseph and Jaffer Ngimba, who had already booked their ticket for the London event.

Impressed by the increase of Tanzanian entries in the world class events, Iddi Mhunzi, one of the athletics coaches, said athletics is fat regaining its lost ground in Tanzania.

"The glorious days of athletics are not far away, hopefully, they will be all accomplished for medal hunt in 2020 when we compete in Japan Olympic Games," he said.