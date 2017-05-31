30 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex Aljazeera Journalist Fahad Yasin to Be Appointed to a Position At Villa Somalia

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is said to make some shake ups sackings and appointments at the Villa Somalia soon.

A source haa told Radio Dalsa that former Aljazeera Arabic correspondent in Somalia Fahad Yasin is to replace Abukar Balle as the new Chief of Staff at Villa Somalia or serve as an advisor.

Yasin has been a close ally and confidante of President Farmaajo.

He was the man in charge of the Presidents's campaign in the 2016/2017 Presidential elections.

He is also rumoured to have linked the Farmaajo campaigns to financing from Qatar.

Yasin had in January 2015 rejected a ministerial appoitment as minister of Ports & Marine Transport.

