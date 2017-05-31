Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — Presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflaika of Algeria, Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka, Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prokopios Pavlopoulos of Greece, Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom, King Carl Gustaf, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Mr. Patrick L. GOMES, Secretary of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (CAP) as well as Mr. Jose Graziano Da Silva, Director General of FAO have sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day Anniversary. The leaders in their messages wished good health to President Isaias as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflaika expressed his country's desire to develop the existing fraternal relations to a higher level of cooperation.

In his message President Maithripala Sirisena expressed conviction that the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between his country and Eritrea would be further strengthened in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Likewise, Mr. Patrick L. GOMES, Secretary of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (CAP) commended Eritrea's significant contribution to the cohesion and solidarity within the ACP Group.