30 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Face Nyeri Side in Madaraka Day Cup

By Cellestine Olilo

Fifteen-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be at the Kabiruini County Stadium in Nyeri Thursday afternoon for an exhibition match against Nyeri Combined.

Dubbed Madaraka Day Cup, the match will be held to mark Madaraka Day, the day Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1964. Nyeri Combined is a team made up of talented footballers from Nyeri region who will be out to showcase their skills with the aim of attracting Kenyan Premier League scouts when the June transfer window opens.

It will be Gor Mahia coach Marcelo Ferreira's final engagement with the team before he flies to his native Brazil for a fortnight-long break.

It will also be the last team assignment before K'Ogalo players travel to Tanzania under the stewardship of assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno to honour the recently inaugurated SportPesa Super Cup.

"The government has selected the two sides in view of the General Election that is due to take place in August. The country is heavily polarised at the moment and so we thought of bringing in these two teams, who draw most of their fans from opposite sides of the political divide as a way of encouraging peaceful coexistence during this period," said State Department of Sports Principal Secretary Carolyne Kariuki.

