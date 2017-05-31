South Africa: Parliament Agrees to Urgent Debate On Violence Against Women

Parliament has agreed to host an urgent debate on violence against women, which will go ahead on Thursday.

Democratic Alliance MP Zak Mbhele, who requested the urgent sitting following a public rise in violent crimes against women and children in the past few weeks, welcomed Speaker Baleka Mbete's decision.

"The scourge of violence against women has been highlighted recently by the string of publicised horrific attacks and murders of Karabo Mokoena, Lerato Moloi, Bongeka Phungula, Popi Qwabe, Courtney Pieters and Sasha Arendse, among many others," he said on Tuesday.

"The fact is that violence against women and children occurs on a daily basis, and without focused government intervention, is only increasing."

He felt empty promises and failed plans of action by the police, women and justice ministries have "done nothing" to keep South Africa's women safe to date.

Thursday's debate is fundamentally important for addressing the nation on this critical issue, Mbhele argued.

Chairpersons of three Parliament portfolio committees meanwhile, will convene a joint meeting to also debate the issue.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman said last week that a joint meeting between the police, justice and women portfolio committees would take place.

The joint meeting will allow members of the public and civil organisations to testify in Parliament.

