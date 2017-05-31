31 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RC Halts Indiscriminate Sale of Plots in Dodoma

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — Hardly two weeks since the disbandment of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Dodoma Regional administration has indefinitely suspended the sale and donation of unauthorised plots for construction.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana said yesterday: "From now onwards, no one is allowed to sell or donate their pieces of land without consulting the professionals or responsible authority." challenge that involves Town planners, Land officers and Surveyors.

"Most faults are committed by land officers but the blames always go on either town planners or land surveyors," he complained.

IST President Martine Chidota assured the RC that the profession is well organised to help the government in attaining its mission to shift the administrative capital to Dodoma.

He said the private companies are ready to work with the government surveyors to speed-up surveying and mapping of land plots across the region, using modern technology.

At least 70 surveyors attended the seminar which also aimed at empowering surveyors with project management and business formalisation.

Tanzania

U.S. Warns on Deteriorating Human Rights, Rule of Law

A top US diplomat has expressed concern about "discouraging signs" of backtracking on transparency, human rights and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.