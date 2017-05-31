Dodoma — Hardly two weeks since the disbandment of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Dodoma Regional administration has indefinitely suspended the sale and donation of unauthorised plots for construction.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana said yesterday: "From now onwards, no one is allowed to sell or donate their pieces of land without consulting the professionals or responsible authority." challenge that involves Town planners, Land officers and Surveyors.

"Most faults are committed by land officers but the blames always go on either town planners or land surveyors," he complained.

IST President Martine Chidota assured the RC that the profession is well organised to help the government in attaining its mission to shift the administrative capital to Dodoma.

He said the private companies are ready to work with the government surveyors to speed-up surveying and mapping of land plots across the region, using modern technology.

At least 70 surveyors attended the seminar which also aimed at empowering surveyors with project management and business formalisation.