Kenya to Reap Huge Dividends for Hosting U-18 Championships

Kenya stands to earn up to US$ 50 million (Sh5 billion) in revenue and additional benefits in terms exposure valued at US$ 1 billion (around Sh100 billion) when Nairobi hosts World Under-18 Championship from July 12-16 at Kasarani.

While launching the championship's awareness campaign at his office yesterday, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero noted that, with Nairobi set to host 3,000 athletes and visitors estimated at 10,000, most hotels will be fully booked while transport companies and other service providers will also benefit.

Kidero said Nairobi County and the Central Government are determined to host one of the most successful sporting events in the country.

"This event will provide a good business, besides showcasing Kenya as a sports tourism destination, what with Nairobi being the only capital city in the world with a national park," said Kidero, adding that he will consider a tax waiver on billboard advertising for firms supporting the championship.

Kidero noted that the youth event will be a unifying factor for Kenyans, the competition coming just two weeks before General Elections.

"This journey that started in Monaco in 2014 when Kenya won the bid is also most reaching completion. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Kidero, who thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for ensuring that the necessary infrastructure was provided on time.

Kidero also hailed former President Daniel Arap Moi for his vision of putting up the 60,000-seater Kasarani Stadium, saying it has given Kenya a chance to host the youth event after the Nyayo National Stadium fell short of the requirement.

Kidero's deputy, Jonathan Mueke, and Nairobi County chief executive for tourism and trade, Anna Othoro, will spearhead activation for the championship.

Also present during the launch were World Under-18 and Local Organising Committee CEO Mwangi Muthee and Kenyatta University's acting vice chancellor, Prof Paul Wainaina.

Othoro said that their great satisfaction will be to have fans fill Kasarani Stadium during the championship. "Our rallying call is 'fill the stadium, #TwendeKasa," said Othoro.

Wainaina declared the Athletes Village at Kenyatta University 80 per cent complete.