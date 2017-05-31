Tanzania: Mwanza Accords Heroic Welcome to Mbao FC

Mbao FC got heroic welcome as they paid a visit at the Regional Commissioner's office yesterday; with stakeholders promising to mobilise and pump resources in making sure it is fully supported to keep on flying the regional flag higher.

Looking jubilant, the Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongela said his office in collaboration with all eight District Councils will come up with a funding strategy targeting to clear all the woes facing the team and make sure it remains intact.

The RC said from today on, all the leaders in the region should feel indebted to support Mbao FC, which displayed brilliant show and commitment to keep good image of the region during the just ended Vodacom Premier League and FA Cup.

Mongela, who yesterday announced his full passion and commitment in seeing Mbao excel further, said time has come for regional commissioners like him putting aside their devotions to the Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africa FC when it comes to boosting their regional teams.

"I am a staunch Simba fan but with Mbao displaying such brilliant show, I have to declare my new interests that I am now a full supporter of my home squad and therefore ask each of you to support it as well," he said.

He cherished the determination of the team when they played Yanga in their last game of the Premier league which saw the Jangwani boys beaten by a shocking 1-0 as well as when they played Simba in the FA final despite being defeated 2-1 by the new FA Champion.

Having considering the sacrifices and pains Mbao FC had endured to record current achievements, stakeholders have decided to award the team as it kicks off campaigns ahead of the coming Premier League season. He challenged the team leaders to make sure all players remain in solidarity, no player is dropped and the name of the team Mbao is maintained and remain unchanged.

On his side, the Burundian Coach Etienne Ndairagije thanked the RC for coming to Dodoma to support the team when they battled Simba and expressed his desire to stay with Ilemela based squad, if all goes well.

"I can't disclose my next destination for the time being but what I know I am with the team for now until I negotiate new contract with club sponsors.

I cannot also speak of the players as well," he said. Ndairagije was responding to the call by RC Mongela who asked him to remain with the club despite being hotcake probably now being hunted by other teams looking for his signature.

An event was coloured by the presence of the veteran Joram Mwakatika who previously played for Pamba FC in late 60s and early 70s who cautioned Mbao to avoid temptations of the country's giants Simba and Yanga.