Tanzania: Bring Rapid Buses to Dom, Says Speaker

Dodoma — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, said yesterday it was high time the Rapid Transit services were extended to Dodoma to cope with the exigencies of the new national capital.

Mr Ndugai, who hosted officials from Udart, the operator of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit system at his office, advised the government to put proper infrastructure in the designated capital city to allow operations such as rapid transit services.

Udart is marking one year of service.

"I am happy with the way Udart has operated for one year without obstructing the existing transport services in Dar es Salaam and we are proud that that this is the work of a Tanzanian investor," said Mr Ndugai.

"I've never taken a ride in the Udart buses, but next time I'm in Dar, I will catch one to have first-hand experience," he added.

The head of public relations at Udart, Mr Joe Beda, said there are plans to apply for a licence to provide transport services in areas which have no infrastructure for rapid transit using the feeder buses. "We can offer services from, say, Tegeta, Gongo la Mboto, Mbagala and other areas and link them up with the rapid transit system," he said.

