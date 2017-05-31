31 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister Tasks Deans of Students Affairs On Campus Security

By Winifred Ogbebo

Abuja — Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has urged deans and deputy deans of Students Affairs in tertiary institutions across the country to develop proactive approach in handling the emerging trend of insecurity and other vices on campuses.

He gave the challenge during the opening ceremony of a one-day workshop for Deans and Deputy Deans of Students' Affairs of all federal tertiary education institutions in the country organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, recently, in Abuja.

According to him, Deans of Students' Affairs are key stakeholders entrusted with the responsibility of addressing challenges facing students in their respective institutions in the face of rising security challenges, students' restiveness, cultism and other social vices.

He said, "Permit me to throw the challenge to the ivory towers to fashion out water tight solutions to the seeming intractable security challenges facing the country. With the immense capacity and sagacity of our intellectuals in our institutions, I have no doubt that this is a challenge that will be readily accepted."

Adamu, who was represented by the Director, Tertiary Education, Mrs. Fatima Ahmad, called on them to use the knowledge gained during the interactions to engender an environment that would be conducive for students to learn and actualise their dreams of becoming good and responsive citizens.

