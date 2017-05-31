South Africa: Women Are Treated Like Second-Class Citizens

opinion

There is a war being waged on women and the state and its apparatus seem to be unable to curb this horrific trend. Furthermore, the situation is not helped by men, the perpetrators of violence against women, who fail to see the error in their ways.

It is well established that women are still heavily oppressed by a sexist and patriarchal society that treats women as second-class citizens. We have heard the harrowing stories of women having to subject themselves to sex pests in the workplace in order to get a promotion that they are overqualified for. It is known that women receive a lower level of pay when compared to their male counterparts; this is even the case in most sporting codes. Women who are victims of rape or physical abuse often speak of the second trauma when reporting these crimes to the police, when they are asked "what did you do to make him angry?"

Demographically, women are in the majority but the numbers would suggest otherwise.

Women make up the majority of South Africa's population at 51%, but when you see the face of South Africa, whether it is in the public or private sectors, men are...