Uganda: KCCA Into Cup Final

KCCA FC last played in the Uganda Cup final in 2015, when they lost 0-3 to SC Villa. But after a goal-less draw result last evening against Express FC at Wankulukuku stadium, they have a date with Paidha Black Angels in the final, writes JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

The two-legged Express/KCCA tie simply lived up to its billing, with end-to-end action, to the satisfaction of the fans. The thrilling second leg encounter at Wankulukuku stadium should have been won confortably by KCCA but Mike Mutebi's side can only blame its wasteful strikers, who squandered as many clear-cut chances in a game they dominated.

Across the field, both teams were graced with experience in their ranks that ensured the game was competitive. With Simon Sserunkuma and Noah Ssemakula turning out for Express, two players who inspired Victors FC to Uganda Cup success in 2008, and Geoffrey Sserunkuma, who won it back in 2004, the will to win was inevitably palpable.

That is why the game was worth the hype. KCCA last won the Uganda Cup in 2004, and they wanted it badly. Not only because they had lost the final in 2005, 2014 and 2015, but also because at the back of their minds, this team wanted (wants) to be the first one in the club's history to win the double.

It is only KCCA of the traditional giants, including SC Villa and Express, who have not won the league and cup double. Express won the double in 1995 while SC Villa did it in 1986, 1988, 1989, 1998, 2000 and 2002.

So, KCCA will have extra incentive in seeking the Ssalongo title when they play lower division Paidha in the final on June 10. But the desire for Paidha to get its hands on the Uganda Cup could probably not be matched by KCCA.

After ejecting the defending champions Vipers SC 1-0 in the quarterfinals in a game played in Kitende, the West Nile side has grown in leaps and bounds during this competition.

They have gained in confidence and resilience, so much that even when Sadolin Paints FC took a 2-0 halftime lead over them in the second leg at Namboole stadium last weekend, to level the tie to two-all, they turned the tables with a goal in the second half. Paidha emerged 3-2 winners over the two legs.

This final will be a replica of last season's final between a Big League side Onduparaka FC and Uganda Premier League side Vipers SC.