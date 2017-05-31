Uganda: Four Golfers Set for Singleton Final

A journey of five months of spellbinding golf comes to a climax this Saturday when the Singleton Challenge concludes, with a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid trip to watch The Open at the Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, next month.

It is the kind of grand prize that illustrates why the two pairs left in the competition will be pulling out all the stops at the Entebbe golf club. And it promises to be breathtaking.

The duo of Dan Kajungu/Collins Nuwagira takes on the pair of Isaac Mariera/John Muchiri in the final round of the challenge, which teed off with 64 pairs on January 14. Only four of those men still stand, and they battle for the ultimate honour.

"My partner and I are excited to be playing in the final. When we joined the competition, we didn't think we would come this far. Come June 3, we will just play our normal game and may the best team win," Isaac Mariera, paired with John Muchiri, says.

Their opponents, the pair of Kajungu and Nuwagira, said they would be ecstatic if they managed to walk away victors. In the third/fourth place play-off, the pair of Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Elly Mukasa will face off with Jadu Patel and Anthony Agaba.

"We are going to thump them so badly, the tournament director might consider us for second place," Kiryowa states.

In the pros category, Dennis Anguyo is up against Fred Wanzala for a final showdown where a top prize of Shs 12 million is at stake.

Entebbe golf club vice president Oscar Semawere has applauded Uganda Breweries for the sponsorship extended to the five-month tourney, which attracted more than 150 golfers over the period.