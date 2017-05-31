30 May 2017

South Africa: Northern Cape Post Offices to Renew Vehicle Licences

Pretoria — Motorists in the Northern Cape will now be able to renew their motor vehicle licences at selected SA Post Offices (Sapo) from 1 June, says the Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison.

"This partnership between the department and the Post Office is an effort to take the services to the people, while improving service delivery to communities. The service was located with the municipality but now will be rolled out in some post offices in the province," the department said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the relocation of the service will start on 1 June. The services will be available at 10 Sapo outlets, which are well represented in the five districts of the province.

They include Barkly West, Brandvlei, Calvinia, Keimoes, Kakamas, Kenhardt, Kathu, Olifantshoek, Loriesfontein and Upington.

"The envisioned outcome for the relocation of this function is to improve service delivery, reduce long queues and increase accessibility through longer trading hours, including Saturdays. The Post Office has a queue management system that reduces waiting time to deliver efficient and effective services," the department said.

Members of the public and all motor vehicle owners across the province will be kept abreast of developments relating to this function. For any inquiries, the community can contact the department on 053 839 1700.

