South Africa: Missing Female Sought By Chatsworth Police

Chatsworth police would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person, Erica Bhatala (19) of Welbedacht, Chatsworth. She was last seen by her mother on 25 April 2017 when she left her home. She is about 1.6 metres in height, approximately 54 kilograms and is dark in complexion. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with cropped pants. Anyone with the information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Simeon on 083 375 1901. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.
Media Contact: Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane -071 683 6525
Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService
Additional content: