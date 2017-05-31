30 May 2017

South Africa: Thembisile Yende's Family Rules Out Suicide Reports

Thembisile Lucia Yende was a very happy person who loved life to the fullest, the family of Eskom employee said.

Family spokesperson Mboneni Yende told News24 on Tuesday that it was "impossible" for Yende to have committed suicide, saying the post-mortem hasn't even been done.

"When I look back at how she lived her life and how much she enjoyed it - the chances of her committing suicide is not in the back of my mind. She would never do it."

The body of the 29-year-old was discovered in her locked office on Monday after 16:00 when Eskom employees got a whiff of a strong smell emanating from the corridors of the substation where she worked.

She was reported missing on May 17.

Mboneni Yende said the family was not coping with the death and was disappointed with the manner in which Eskom handled the situation.

"When we started searching for her, we received no help from Eskom. Until now we never received any form of support from Eskom. The company did not even pay us a visit yet," he said.

When asked why no one in the offices picked up that the door remained locked for that long, Eskom national spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: "It is a remote site with small offices".

"It is outside Springs. It is not like your normal offices, you don't have people coming in and out there every day."

When she arrived, the closed circuit camera picked her up, but a few moments later the system didn't pick up any movement, he said.

Phasiwe told News24 that on the day she was reported missing, police came and searched the offices. They brought police dogs, but could not pick up any scent.

