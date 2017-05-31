30 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Farato Incident

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

The most unfortunate incident that is confronting the Barrow administration is the Farato incident. The arrest and prosecution of Lamin Darboe, Sainey Bayo, Alieu Touray, Ebrima Secka, Alieu Faal, Bakary Manneh and Alieu Faal has now given birth to a new reality.

The election that brought President Barrow to power and the other that gave birth to a new national assembly are now behind us. What type of country is to follow is now the question. It is very clear from the arrestees of the Farato incident that ethno linguistic (tribal) origin is not significant in state administration. Political affiliation is also immaterial. The arrestees belong to different groupings. However they are all in custody because of land dispute and the manner of land administration.

Since the change occurred many did point out that people were giving different interpretations of what democracy was. Some argued that there was a tendency to take the law into one's own hands. Instead of educating the people in order to have a desired outcome as the coalition did during the impasse, Gambians resorted to the blame game. Instead of providing solutions to address burning issues like land disputes, state administrators continued as before.

The Farato incident therefore should be a wakeup call. GRTS should now be utlised to educate the Gambian people on all issues of importance to their general welfare.

Institutions should be established to address all burning issues. One must do everything necessary to handle the Farato incident in its status of national reconciliation and prevent recurrence.

Gambia

Food Security - Farmers Tete-a-Tete With Agric Minister

Farmers in the North Bank, Central River and Lower River Region have informed the Agriculture Minister, Mr. Omar A.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.