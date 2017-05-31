Gambia: Man Hospitalised Following Gunshot

Tumani Sannoh a middle age man and resident of Sanyang was shot on his head by an unknown gunman on Saturday 27th May 2017 at Tujereng, Kombo South District leaving him in a critical condition.

Tuman Sannoh the victim was said to have broken his fast in the Holy month of Ramadan and went to ease himself at a distance in the bush in the empty plot of land of the newly established Social Security Housing Estate. While there he was shot by an unknown assailant. But so luckily he did not die but sustained serious injuries and he was rushed to Sanyang Health Centre for medical treatment.

Anosa commonly known as ( Ghana man ) a neighbour of Tumani said, "I was with Tumani after breaking fast and he was quite okay when I left him and drove my car to the Brusubi turn table, but was shocked when I later heard of the incident which is unfortunate and very sad.

When the police PRO was contacted he said, "We are aware of the incident which happened on Saturday at around 23: 40 pm when Tumani Sannoh went out to the bush to ease himself. Shortly after that the neighbours heard a gunshot and someone crying for help." According to PRO of the police, two of his neighbours Ebrima Touray and Alhagie Jammeh who were brewing attaya at that time rushed out to help. Upon their arrival at the scene they identified the victim as Tumani Sannoh and the police facilitated his admission at Sanyang Health Centre. The PRO said the case is being investigated by the police intelligence unit.