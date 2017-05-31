Nigeria: Two Eminent Nigerian Doctors Honored in U.S.

The Nigerian Health Care Foundation, one of West Africa's most beloved non-profit making organizations, comprising Doctors and Nurses, who carry out medical missions to improve the health of Nigerians in rural communities, recently hosted their annual fundraising gala at the Hyatt Regency, Exchange Place, New Jersey City, United States of America.

The foundation was founded by Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, an award winning Pediatric Physician in 1995.

The highly-anticipated event attracted dignitaries, among whom are; the City of Newark's Deputy Mayor, Ugo Nwaokoro, Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack University Health Network, Professor Dorothy Grange, a one-time Minister for Health in Nigeria and others.

At the event, two prominent Nigerian medical doctors, Professor Babatunde Oshotimehin and General Oviemo Ovadje (retd) were honored with "The Face of Hope award" alongside with Dr. Robert Garret, the director of the foundation for their global contribution to Medical advancement particularly in Nigeria.

Professor Oshotimehin, a former Minister of Health in Nigeria and Executive Director of the United Nations Food and Population Fund (UNFP) is an under Secretary General of the United Nations.

Gen. Ovadje's work in appropriate technology in the field of blood transfusion has gained global recognition from three agencies of the United Nations.

Recall that Ovadje won the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Gold Medal in 1995, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Sasakawa Gold Award (2000), both in Geneva, Switzerland and the World Bank Institute Award (2000) in Washington, DC and other national and international awards.