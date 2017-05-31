31 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Eminent Nigerian Doctors Honored in U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Health Care Foundation, one of West Africa's most beloved non-profit making organizations, comprising Doctors and Nurses, who carry out medical missions to improve the health of Nigerians in rural communities, recently hosted their annual fundraising gala at the Hyatt Regency, Exchange Place, New Jersey City, United States of America.

The foundation was founded by Dr. Iwuozo Obilo, an award winning Pediatric Physician in 1995.

The highly-anticipated event attracted dignitaries, among whom are; the City of Newark's Deputy Mayor, Ugo Nwaokoro, Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack University Health Network, Professor Dorothy Grange, a one-time Minister for Health in Nigeria and others.

At the event, two prominent Nigerian medical doctors, Professor Babatunde Oshotimehin and General Oviemo Ovadje (retd) were honored with "The Face of Hope award" alongside with Dr. Robert Garret, the director of the foundation for their global contribution to Medical advancement particularly in Nigeria.

Professor Oshotimehin, a former Minister of Health in Nigeria and Executive Director of the United Nations Food and Population Fund (UNFP) is an under Secretary General of the United Nations.

Gen. Ovadje's work in appropriate technology in the field of blood transfusion has gained global recognition from three agencies of the United Nations.

Recall that Ovadje won the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Gold Medal in 1995, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Sasakawa Gold Award (2000), both in Geneva, Switzerland and the World Bank Institute Award (2000) in Washington, DC and other national and international awards.

Nigeria

Woman Locks Housemaid in Toilet for 20 Days

For allegedly locking up her 14-year-old housemaid in a toilet for 20 days, a 34-year-old woman, Onyinye Chuks, was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.