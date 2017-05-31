Nigeria: Stop Creating Feud Between Jonathan, Dickson, Bayelsa Politicians Warned

Politicians in Bayelsa State have been enjoined to desist from creating friction between former President Goodluck Jonathan and the governor of the state, Mr Seriake Dickson.

The group was reacting to the spate of criticism that had trailed Dickson's speech during this year's edition of the annual Isaac Boro's Day, in Yenagoe, in which he was quoted to have described Jonathan's presidency of adding little value to Ijaw land.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the Publicity Secretary of the League of Bayelsa Professionals, Mr. Nelson Mikikpo, said key politicians, who betrayed former President Jonathan had no moral right to chastise Dickson for speaking his mind.

Mikipo said one of the critics of Dickson, Chief Diekivie Ikiogho, should show remorse to Jonathan for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC shortly after Jonathan lost the presidential election and stop trying to castigate Dickson in order to gain undue favour from Jonathan.

The group reminded the trio of Senator Ikisikpo and other who also dumped Jonathan for the APC after benefitting from him, to apologise to the former president for their disloyalty instead of trying to vilify Dickson for his innocuous comments.

"To us, the action of the so-called Jonathan's loyalists, who dumped him shortly after losing the 2015 poll for the APC, clearly portrays them as fair weather friends.

"To us, we see their action as somebody calling another person a slave in the market and coming to the home to tell that same person he is a free born.

"They should stop using Governor Dickson's well intended call for unity and patriotism of the Ijaw to score cheap popularity by trying to pretend as they are genuinely defending Dr. Jonathan."