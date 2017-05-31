press release

Today the 30 March 2017, The Galeshewe Ministers Fraternal together with SAPS Women's Network, Men for Change, SAPS Spiritual services and the Galeshewe community at large held a march/prayer walk against women and children abuse and killings.

The prayer walk was led by Reverends and Bishops of different churches and they were all in one voice saying enough is enough. The starting point was at the Pick 'n Pay shopping centre and ended in Galeshewe police station. The purpose of the prayer walk was to pray over Galeshewe and ultimately to hand over a memorandum to acting Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General

Koliswa Otola. Major General Otola accepted and signed the memorandum and affirmed the crowd that the SAPS will work together with the community , churches, NGO's, government and all relevant stakeholders in the aim to prevent crime and also to ensure that everybody is and feel safe.