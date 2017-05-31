South Africa: Trio in Court for Corruption

press release

Kimberley — Three suspects appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday, 29 May 2017 on a charge of corruption.

Hawks' serious corruption unit received a tipoff from Home Affairs Immigration Officers in Kimberley following the arrest of two illegal immigrants on Thursday 25 May 2017.

Fahad Abdul Majeed (32) and Hussnain Shar (24) allegedly offered R8000 for their release which was to be paid by Naaem Nasir (29) at a specified location in Kimberley.

The Hawks swiftly acted on information and a waylay investigation was put in place to intercept transaction between Nasir and two immigration officers tasked as undercover agents.

Nasir was arrested soon after the transaction took place on Friday, 26 May 2017 while Majeed and Shar were additionally charged for corruption.

The case against the trio was remanded for Friday, 2 June 2017 for bail application and they remain in police custody.