South Africa: Malaria Cases Drop Dramatically in Mpumalanga

Cases of Malaria in Mpumalanga have dropped dramatically in the past two weeks, acting director of the province's malaria control, Mandla Zwane, said on Tuesday.

Zwane said they had seen dramatic changes arising out of the 1 461 cases collected from April 2017 to May 27.

"By... week 19 404 cases were reported, but because we have been working on controlling the malaria outbreak we experienced a dramatic drop [so] that on week 20, [there were] only 157 which proves success in terms of stopping the spread," Zwane said.

About 99 malaria cases were reported by last week Friday.

He said that while the cases were dropping, there were unfortunate deaths.

It was reported at the weekend that at least 14 people had died from the malaria outbreak in the province.

"As a department we would like to extend condolences to the families who have lost a loved one due to the malaria pandemic."

Zwane urged residents to undergo malaria check-ups.

"We encourage people who have detected the symptoms of Malaria to go [for] testing. No one will be turned away from the hospitals."

He added that Bushbuckridge as the highly infected area was also under control, and that hospitals like Matikwana and Tintswalo had enough drugs to cure the spread of malaria.

Source: News24