30 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Malaria Cases Drop Dramatically in Mpumalanga

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cases of Malaria in Mpumalanga have dropped dramatically in the past two weeks, acting director of the province's malaria control, Mandla Zwane, said on Tuesday.

Zwane said they had seen dramatic changes arising out of the 1 461 cases collected from April 2017 to May 27.

"By... week 19 404 cases were reported, but because we have been working on controlling the malaria outbreak we experienced a dramatic drop [so] that on week 20, [there were] only 157 which proves success in terms of stopping the spread," Zwane said.

About 99 malaria cases were reported by last week Friday.

He said that while the cases were dropping, there were unfortunate deaths.

It was reported at the weekend that at least 14 people had died from the malaria outbreak in the province.

"As a department we would like to extend condolences to the families who have lost a loved one due to the malaria pandemic."

Zwane urged residents to undergo malaria check-ups.

"We encourage people who have detected the symptoms of Malaria to go [for] testing. No one will be turned away from the hospitals."

He added that Bushbuckridge as the highly infected area was also under control, and that hospitals like Matikwana and Tintswalo had enough drugs to cure the spread of malaria.

Source: News24

South Africa

Taxi Drivers Block Durban Roads

Minibus taxi operators in Durban and surrounding areas have started blocking busy Durban roads ahead of their protest to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.