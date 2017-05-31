The three sons of a Uasin Gishu MCA aspirant who were killed in cold blood two weeks ago will be buried in Kisii County following a disagreement between the county and the family over the burial site.

The county declined Mr James Nyambane Ratemo's request to bury the children in Kapsoya Estate, suggesting the town's cemetery instead.

A family spokesman, Mr Charles Nyamweya, said Mr Ratemo had opted for his ancestral home.

"We have been forced to change the burial plan, having earlier scheduled it for Monday or Tuesday this week, after the county government of Uasin Gishu declined to allow us to bury the children in Kapsoya Estate," said Mr Nyamweya.

INTER BODIES

He said county officers argued that it was against regulations to inter bodies in an estate.

The burial will take place on Friday next week at Nyacheke Village.

Mr Ratemo's brother Enoch Onasase is the only suspect in custody.

Police have sought more time for investigations before charging him with the murders.

The bodies were found in River Nzoia a week after the children went missing on May 13.

MORTUARY BILL

The family will hold a fundraiser on June 6 to help in paying the mortuary bill and other burial expenses.

Meanwhile, investigators handling the triple murders will use the data from the mobile phone of the prime suspect to get more leads into the genesis of the brutal murder.

The autopsy carried out on the bodies on May 25 2017 by Dr Keitany Kibet, a pathologist at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, revealed that the children were strangled to death before their bodies thrown into River Nzoia along the border of Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia Counties.

OBTAINED DATA

"We have been told that that investigators have obtained data from phone used by the suspect which will be used to determine if he had other accomplices who might still be at large," said Mr Nyamweya.

Witnesses in the case have stated that Onsanse was the last person who was seen with the three children on the day the children disappeared.

The family now wants the CID to speed up the investigations into what led to the killings Clifford Nyambane (6), Taniy Nyamweya (5) and Glen Ongaki (3.)