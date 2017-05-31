Kenya: Kilifi Residents Urged to Reject Leaders Spewing Hate Speech

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has told Kilifi residents to reject politicians preaching hate amongst them.

Speaking at a public peace baraza at Vipingo Community ground NCIC Commissioner Morris Dzoro urged the electorate to shun politicians propagating hate speech since entertaining them will be a recipe for chaos.

"Since the start of multi-party democracy in the early 90s, our people have been divided along tribal lines by politicians every time election nears.

"This time around, I want you to stop cheering and clapping for these politicians when they start their hatred tirade in their rallies," said Mr Dzoro.

The former Kaloleni MP narrated how he escaped death narrowly in 2013 following election violence where a chief's camp in Jibana was raided and torched. Several people were injured in the attack.

"It was God who saved me from the attackers because I was actually nearing the chief's office when a person called to inform that the camp had been raided and that I should keep off that route. Whatever happened in 2013 should not happen again in Kilifi," he said.

MRC

Mr Dzoro claimed that some politicians had already formed groups which they plan to use to cause chaos and then blame the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC), adding that the group had distanced itself from any violence.

"We have talked with the MRC leaders and they have even agreed to let their followers participate in voting. Unfortunately, some politicians have formed splinter groups which they will use to cause chaos and then put the blame on MRC. We have also known that trick," he said.

Marion Ngare from the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Nairobi urged the locals to cooperate with security agents in identifying terrorists amongst them.

She said that Kenya has suffered a lot in the hands of terrorists and it is time that everyone becomes vigilant and report any suspicious person within their vicinity.

"As we speak now, terrorism is a national disaster and the acts of terrorism have derailed the economy of [this] region. There are still cases where our youths are being lured to join terror groups.

"That is why we would like you as mothers and fathers to join hands and make sure that the terrorism issue is addressed," she said.

Ms Ngare said her agency has teamed up with other commissions like NCIC to spread the peace message saying this will help fight radicalisation.