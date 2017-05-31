North Africa: Minister for North Africa Statement On Terrorist Attack in Egypt

London — FCO Minister Tobias Ellwood condemns terrorist attack on Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt.
Foreign Office Minister, Tobias Ellwood, said:
"The UK Government condemns the terrorist attack in Egypt. I was deeply saddened and appalled to hear about the tragic loss of life. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, and with the Egyptian Government and people following this abhorrent act.
"The UK stands with Egypt against the shared threat of terrorism. Attacks such as these will not succeed in dividing our societies, and instead will strengthen our resolve to work together to defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism."
SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office