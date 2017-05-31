North Africa: Minister for North Africa Statement On Terrorist Attack in Egypt

Taifa Stars coach, Salum Mayanga has made slight changes in his squad, dropping defenders Mwinyi Haji and Aggrey Morris… Read more »

"The UK stands with Egypt against the shared threat of terrorism. Attacks such as these will not succeed in dividing our societies, and instead will strengthen our resolve to work together to defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism."

"The UK Government condemns the terrorist attack in Egypt. I was deeply saddened and appalled to hear about the tragic loss of life. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, and with the Egyptian Government and people following this abhorrent act.

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.