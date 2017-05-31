Kenya: Hungary to Offer 100 Scholarships to Kenyan Students

The Government of Hungary has doubled the number of scholarships offered to Kenyan students.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in a press statement on Wednesday said Hungary doubled the scholarships from 50 to 100 beginning September nest year.

Ms Mohamed said the Hungarian government has set aside $50 million (Sh5 billion) and a further 85 million Euros (9.7billion) to support various projects in Kenya.

She said the Sh5 billion will support development of Cancer Centre at the Nyeri Level five Hospital, a Beyond Zero mother, a children wing at the Kenyatta National Hospital and Small Scale irrigation projects and abattoirs in Northern Kenya.

The CS said Sh 9.7 billion will be committed to financing joint business ventures between Hungarian and Kenya companies.

She welcomed the commitments saying they will provide a sound basis for the deepening of trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The governments of Kenya and Hungary also signed an Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation.

"The Agreement will promote trade and investment between the two countries and establish the Join Economic Commission that will serve as the framework of cooperation between Kenya and Hungary," said the CS.

She was speaking after holding bilateral talks with the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Pe'ter Szijja'rto' at Budapest.