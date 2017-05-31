Nigeria: APC Loses Own Poll As Nigerians Rate Buhari's Administration Poor

Nigerians have shocked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by rating the performances of President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors of the APC poor in a poll conducted by the party on its verified twitter handle.

"Two years on: What's your assessment of the APC-led administration in Nigeria? Kindly vote and RT," the party asked on the micro-blogging site. There were four options; Poor, Average, Excellent and Indifferent.

The online poll recorded 14, 532 votes with 54 percent of the respondents rating the administration as poor; 33 percent rated the administration as average while 10 percent voted for excellent. Three percent of the respondents were indifferent.

Two years on: What's your assessment of the APC-led administration in Nigeria? Kindly vote and RT

- APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) May 29, 2017

The APC made use of the social media to appeal to the youths during the 2015 general elections, which was won by Buhari, defeating the then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

May 29 marks two years of the advent of the President Buhari administration at the federal level, as well as the mid-term anniversary for the majority of state administrations in the country. APC controls 24 states, PDP governs 11 while APGA has one state.