30 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC Loses Own Poll As Nigerians Rate Buhari's Administration Poor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerians have shocked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by rating the performances of President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors of the APC poor in a poll conducted by the party on its verified twitter handle.

"Two years on: What's your assessment of the APC-led administration in Nigeria? Kindly vote and RT," the party asked on the micro-blogging site. There were four options; Poor, Average, Excellent and Indifferent.

The online poll recorded 14, 532 votes with 54 percent of the respondents rating the administration as poor; 33 percent rated the administration as average while 10 percent voted for excellent. Three percent of the respondents were indifferent.

Two years on: What's your assessment of the APC-led administration in Nigeria? Kindly vote and RT

- APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) May 29, 2017

The APC made use of the social media to appeal to the youths during the 2015 general elections, which was won by Buhari, defeating the then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

May 29 marks two years of the advent of the President Buhari administration at the federal level, as well as the mid-term anniversary for the majority of state administrations in the country. APC controls 24 states, PDP governs 11 while APGA has one state.

Nigeria

Woman Locks Housemaid in Toilet for 20 Days

For allegedly locking up her 14-year-old housemaid in a toilet for 20 days, a 34-year-old woman, Onyinye Chuks, was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.