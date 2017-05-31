Kenya: Kidero Waives Cost of Advertisements for U18

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has waived the cost of advertisements for the World Under 18 Athletics Championships slated for July 12-16 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said this was a move aimed at popularizing the event through the adverts to be placed on billboards and branding at the stadium.

He said his county government will also offer free car park to vehicles around the stadium for those who would have driven to Moi Kasarani to watch the championships.

Kidero also announced that the county will cater for the raising and purchase of flags of all the participating nations.

The Governor revealed that the advertisements waiver, free parking and flags will cost the county government Sh50 million.

"We would like to give incentives so that we can popularize and encourage Kenyans to fill the stadium as our contribution to the championship which is being held in Nairobi the host city of the event," he said.

Kidero was speaking during the launch of the 'Host City Campaign' by the county government in conjunction with the World Under 18 Athletics championships at City Hall.

The initiative is geared towards popularizing the event with an aim of filling the 65,000 seater capacity Moi Kasarani Stadium.

Kidero expressed gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for making the hosting of the championships possible through facilitation and retired President Daniel Arap Moi through his vision of having the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and the Nyayo National Stadium being constructed which can now be used to host continental and international events.

The World under 18 Athletics Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee, said they had done about 80 percent of the preparations.

He said the International Athletics Associations Federation (IAAF) Chief Executive Olivier Gers and the world governing body's Competitions Director Paul Hardy are expected in the country within the next two weeks to inspect and evaluate the progress.

Muthee said about 200 countries have confirmed participation and the event will be beamed live in 150 nations worldwide.

AUTHOR: Capital Sport