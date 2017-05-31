Kenya: Each Constituency to Get Sh101mn Through CDF Kitty

Nairobi — Each of the 290 constituencies will receive Sh101.4 million disbursed through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

A schedule submitted to the National Assembly Select Committee on National Government Constituencies Development Fund by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri indicates that the each county will get Sh96 million as an equitable share and Sh5.3 million set aside as Emergency Reserve.

The popular constituency devolved fund was allocated Sh30.9 billion in the 2017/2018 National Budget which will be disbursed from September after MPs elected in the August 8 General Election constitute their respective CDF Committees.

The NG-CDF Act sets aside 2.5 per cent of the total revenue raised nationally to be shared among the constituencies towards implementation of community projects.

Meanwhile, Devolution CS Kiunjuri will next Tuesday submit to the National Assembly for approval, a list of seven nominees to serve as independent directors of the National Government Constituency Development Fund Board.

This is in compliance with a report tabled in the House CDF Committee which recommended the nominees be appointed as per Section 15 of the NG-CDF Act 2015.

The law outlines that the composition of the Board should include three Principal Secretaries or their qualified alternative, the Attorney General or his alternative and seven other persons appointed from outside government.

The team chaired by Eldama-Ravine MP Moses Lessonet observed the Board as currently constituted is not proper because it comprises civil servants representing their ministries and departments.