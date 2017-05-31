31 May 2017

Kenya: Security Heightened in Nyeri Ahead of Madaraka Day Fete

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police in Nyeri County have been put on high alert as ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations set for Thursday at Kabiruini grounds.

Central Regional Commissioner Ann Ng'etich stated that police have been deployed appropriately to secure the region that is hosting the national celebrations for the first time.

"As we prepare to celebrate Madaraka day on Thursday, I want to assure you that the security agencies have been put on high alert and deployed appropriately to ensure that patriotic citizens and our visitors enjoy all the activities before during and after the occasion," she assured.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in the celebrations to mark the day Kenya attained internal self rule in 1964.

"There will be police patrols within Nyeri Town and indeed all our major towns in the entire region to ensure that law and order is maintained," she said.

"I will also urge Nyeri residents and our guests to cooperate with the security agencies and volunteer useful information to pre-empt any criminal activities."

Last year, the fete was held in Nakuru at the Afraha Stadium.

