It is increasingly clear that Zanu-PF will yet again use violence during next year's elections, the People's Democratic Party, PDP, has said.

This comes after the party's Youth Assembly National Secretary for Defence and Security was Sunday attacked by Zanu PF youths who seriously injured him.

"Tarisai Musurudzwa, who was in the company of other PDP members from Harare Province, was attacked soon after a successful belated Africa Day celebration rally which was held in Mabvuku," said a statement from the party.

"Zanu PF always relies on violence; such levels of intolerance have no place in a modern society. The party restates the point mentioned in the Agenda for Restoration and Rehabilitation of Electoral Sustainability (ARREST) that there must be a mechanism to deal with violence including decentralised electoral courts of violence.

The signs are clear that Zanu PF will once again use violent tactics in the next election," the statement further said.

PDP said in terms of Section 67 Constitution, all citizens have the right to form and join political parties, to campaign freely and peacefully for their political parties, to gather peacefully to influence, challenge or support political causes.

The party said Zanu PF youths were, as such, "in violation of this provision" and the "law must descend on the perpetrators".

Last Sunday, PDP held three concurrent belated Africa Day celebrations. Speaking at the Kamunhu shops in Harare, President Tendai Biti said only a Transformational Democratic Development State can answer the problems that the Zimbabwean people are facing.

He said the People's Democratic Party will pursue this model as it provided a framework which will ensure growth and development is even and inclusive.

Biti said there was a need to implement devolution as provided in the National Constitution. He said the provisions on devolution are meant to ensure inclusive and even development as well as to ensure accurate priorities are determined by locals.