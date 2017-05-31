Uganda: Vivo Energy Uganda Gets New Managing Director

The distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Uganda has appointed Mr Gilbert Assi as its new managing director.

According to a press statement released yesterday by Vivo Energy Uganda media publicist Cerinah Tugume, the energetics engineer from the National Polytechnic Institute Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Côte d'Ivoire brings a wealth of experience to the company having worked with Vivo Energy and Shell for a period spanning 20 years and most recently as the Group Head of Distribution.

"Prior to this he spent two years as managing director of LPSA, Vivo Energy's joint venture transport, storage and shipping company in Madagascar, where he very successfully led the operation of over 300 employees at 23 depots, a pipeline network and two barges," the statement reads in part.

During his career with Vivo Energy and Shell, Mr Assi has also had roles as the Supply and Distribution manager in both Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal, General Manager of Société Guineenne des Petroles in Guinea, and held a regional HSSE manager role.

Mr Assi replaces Mr Hans Paulsen who has led the company for the last three years. Ms Tugume said Mr Paulsen has been promoted to a new more senior role in the Vivo Energy Group and will be working across all countries in Africa where Vivo Energy operates on a new project to improve its business, increase customer focus and customer experience.

Vivo Energy group chief executive officer, Christian Chammas commended Mr Paulsen's contribution to the company and hoped that Mr Assi would build on the already existing success.

"I would like to thank Hans Paulsen for the outstanding contribution he has made as MD of Vivo Energy Uganda and for all his work to build the company into the successful business it is today. I am certain that Gilbert Assi will build on this success to steer the organisation to even greater achievements," he said.