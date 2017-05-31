Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, has discovered that it has been paying monthly wages to workers who do not exist.

According to EDM chairperson, Mateus Magala, interviewed by the independent television station STV, when the new board of directors embarked on institutional reform of EDM it found there were 300 “ghost workers” on its books. These people have continued to receive wages even though they have died, no longer work at EDM, or never worked there in the first place. This means that around ten per cent of the 3,000 strong EDM workforce are “ghosts”.

Magala said the survey of the workforce showed that EDM has far too many people in leadership positions. There are 700 heads of this or that department in EDM - which means there is one chief for every four workers.

Magala said the number will be cut to about 250 chiefs. The number of senior managers will be cut from the current 74 to just 34.

“For example, in all the provinces we have a financial director and a director of human resources”, he said. “But as from now we shall have one director for the two positions, and the operations will be centralized. The work will be done by using information and communication technologies”.

EDM now has a new organizational chart, slimming down its management structure. Magala said that a few days ago it launched a tender, inside and outside the company, to fill the positions of managers and head of services envisaged in the new chart.

“We are looking for talent”, he added, “and since we don't know anybody, we preferred to launch the tender, because we want the procedure to be transparent and inclusive. So we urge all those who meet the requirements demanded by EDM to have no fear in coming forward and competing for the available positions”.

Magala said that in the past each provincial branch of EDM had its own procurement unit. They have been scrapped, and EDM will now have two procurement units, one for services and the other for the technical area. Magala expected these changes to improve the company's financial management.