Photo: Eric Dominic Bukenya/Daily Monitor

Geoffrey Kazinda upon arrival at the anti-corruption court in Kampala recently.

Court in Kampala has found Geoffrey Kazinda, a former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, guilty of syndicate corruption.

The Anti-corruption court on Wednesday also convicted Kazinda and three other people with conspiracy to defraud government of Shs316 million worth of fuel, drawn by non-existent Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) vehicles that were meant to carry relief to disaster victims.

Additionally, Kazinda and a clerk in the OPM Beatrice Keezabu have however been separately convicted of Embezzlement of the said money when they unlawfully used their positions to process its payment.

Other convicts ; Shamim Masembe; the proprietor of former Caltex fuelling station in Ntinda and Hussein Katumwa her station manager who were found guilty of aiding the two government officials to steal public funds.

The trial judge Lawrence Gidudu said prosecution presented to court satisfactory evidence against the accused having formed a common intension to defraud government and hence convicted them on all the counts including Conspiracy to defraud, Embezzlement, fraudulent accounting, forgery and uttering false documents.

This is the second time Kazinda is convicted by the Anti-corruption court. He was first convicted in June 2013 of forging the then OPM Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana's signature and sentenced to 5years which he has since completed.

Meanwhile, Kazinda still has a pending case file for trial where he is jointly charged with officials of the Finance Ministry for allegedly misappropriating Shs21billion of PRDP funds meant to rehabilitate the war torn Northern Uganda.